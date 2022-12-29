Nakuul Mehta reveals his thoughts on leaving the show

MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta is a well-known and loved television actor. He is popularly known for his role as the lead character, Ram Kapoor on the hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He shares a great chemistry with co-actor Disha Parmar who plays the role of female lead, Priya. Fans and audiences alike love the outstanding performances given by them and just love the plot of the show.

Nakuul Mehta is very active on social media and often takes to his handle to share photos and videos from his daily life, travels, on-set shenanigans and more. Today, actor Nakuul Mehta took to his handle to share on his story about his early morning today with a bright and happy selfie.

In his story he said, “Your boy: 1. Woke up today at 5:30 am fresh as a new born’ 2. New Year resolutions have been put into motion a week before New Years has arrived. Cause Kabir said, 'Kal so aaj kar.. aaaj kare so ab..’ 3. Is also processing all your messages of love & sorrow at another journey coming a full circle. Will find the right words to all that is being felt or hopefully something which makes sense of the inner ramblings of the heart in good time. Promise!” His last point promises fans a proper message regarding what he feels about the situation.

Just before this, he shared a story as he was drinking coffee and was preparing for his shoot by reading through his script. He wrote, “Kyunki homework zaroori hota hai.” His hard work and dedication have definitely been seen and appreciated by everyone. As his stint on the show is coming to an end soon, he will definitely be missed. But fans are definitely excited for his next project.

