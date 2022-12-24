Nakuul Mehta REVEALS if he believes in the concept of Santa Claus

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has become one of the most loved TV shows. Currently, the show is seeing some interesting turn of events, which is keeping the viewers glued to their screens.

The main characters of the show have made a special place in the hearts of the fans. The fans also love the way the show is moving ahead.

Disha Parmar aka Priya and Nakuul Mehta aka Ram play the lead characters. Their chemistry is immensely loved by the audience.

Nakuul Mehta is a highly loved actor on Indian television. He keeps sharing pictures and videos from the sets and his life and the fans love watching them off-screen as well.

Nakuul Mehta recently took to his Instagram and shared a heartfelt note with his fans. He mentioned how grateful he is to be a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and loved so much by the audience from all over. He says that now he is used to the shift changes and the transition from night to morning shift does not phase him anymore.

He also feels confounded by his maturity. He then mentions that he believes in the concept of Santa but that is the contrast of things right there.

Check it out here:

He earned wider recognition with his portrayal of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz.

Nakuul is married to Jankee Parekh who is a well known singer, stage performer and voice over artist. The two have been married for 10 years and were blessed with a baby boy in February 2021.

