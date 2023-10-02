Nakuul Mehta reveals why he does such less shows on television and takes such huge breaks

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most loved and celebrated television actors, and he has a massive fan following.

Nakuul Mehta stars as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai. He has also proven his mettle with his OTT shows like ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ and various short films on YouTube and Amazon Mini TV.

He rose to fame with his serial Ishqbaaaz, after which his character Shivaay Singh Oberoi became a household name and his fan following shot up to another level. His pairing with Surbhi was really loved by the audience.

These days he is grabbing headlines as he finally confirmed his exit from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Fans are disheartened, but the character and portrayal of Ram Kapoor by Nakuul will remain iconic.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Nakuul Mehta has a surprise for his fans, reveals how he celebrated his birthday

Now in a recent interview, Nakuul revealed why he does such fewer shows on television and takes such long breaks.

The actor said, “I never ran behind money. I had three back-to-back hit shows and luckily the audience loved all the shows and made it a huge success. Once I start working on it, it becomes a part of my life and I give it my hundred percent.”

He further said, “For him, he needs to take a break to come back fresh and start a new project because he needs to figure things out in that period. He also feels that actors should take time out and live their lives and take out the time for family and friends.”

In the end, he said, “Only work and no life is not worth it. One needs to balance both things once you know you’re financially fit.”

Well, there is no doubt that Nakuul is a huge name today in the industry, and fans are going to miss him as Ram Kapoor.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Move aside #Raya, Bade Acche Lagte hai 2 has a new couple! Find out who is #Nideep