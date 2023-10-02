Nakuul Mehta reveals why he does such less shows on television and takes such huge breaks

Nakuul Mehta is a big name in the television industry. Recently during an interview, he revealed as to why he does such few shows and goes for long breaks from the television industry.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 13:42
Nakuul Mehta reveals why he does such less shows on television and takes such huge breaks

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most loved and celebrated television actors, and he has a massive fan following.

Nakuul Mehta stars as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai. He has also proven his mettle with his OTT shows like ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ and various short films on YouTube and Amazon Mini TV.

He rose to fame with his serial Ishqbaaaz, after which his character Shivaay Singh Oberoi became a household name and his fan following shot up to another level. His pairing with Surbhi was really loved by the audience.

These days he is grabbing headlines as he finally confirmed his exit from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Fans are disheartened, but the character and portrayal of Ram Kapoor by Nakuul will remain iconic.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Nakuul Mehta has a surprise for his fans, reveals how he celebrated his birthday

Now in a recent interview, Nakuul revealed why he does such fewer shows on television and takes such long breaks.

The actor said, “I never ran behind money. I had three back-to-back hit shows and luckily the audience loved all the shows and made it a huge success. Once I start working on it, it becomes a part of my life and I give it my hundred percent.”

He further said, “For him, he needs to take a break to come back fresh and start a new project because he needs to figure things out in that period. He also feels that actors should take time out and live their lives and take out the time for family and friends.”

In the end, he said, “Only work and no life is not worth it. One needs to balance both things once you know you’re financially fit.”

Well, there is no doubt that Nakuul is a huge name today in the industry, and fans are going to miss him as Ram Kapoor.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Move aside #Raya, Bade Acche Lagte hai 2 has a new couple! Find out who is #Nideep

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 balh2 Ram Kapoor Priya Sood Nakkul Mehta Disha Parmar Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Jankee Mehta Ishqbaaz Kunal Jaisingh Leenesh Masato Star Plus
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 13:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Suniel Shetty on his upcoming reality web series Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt, “Soon you will see the best fighters coming out of India” – Exclusive
MUMBAI :Suniel Shetty made his OTT debut with the show Dharavi Bank and it broke many records. Now, he is gearing up...
Exclusive! Reyhna Malhotra aka Alia of Kumkum Bhagya reveals how she felt while shooting the end scene of the iconic love story of Abhi and Pragya
MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and has frequently topped the TRP charts since...
This actor will replace Raj Anadkat as Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
MUMBAI:One of the most loved and viewed TV shows is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has been entertaining...
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot or Shiv Thakare which ex-MTV Roadies will lift the trophy for this season
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is finally coming to an end and this Sunday the finale of the show will take place and finally...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva tells Chini he loves Imlie but the latter thinks he is saying this out of sympathy
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Recent Stories
Here's how Shivaleeka Oberoi stands out from other Bollywood brides like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani
Here's how Shivaleeka Oberoi stands out from other Bollywood brides like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Reyhna Malhotra aka Alia of Kumkum Bhagya reveals how she felt while shooting the end scene of the iconic love story
Exclusive! Reyhna Malhotra aka Alia of Kumkum Bhagya reveals how she felt while shooting the end scene of the iconic love story of Abhi and Pragya
Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s actress raises the temperature with her hot pics, take a look…
Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s actress raises the temperature with her hot pics, take a look…
Star Plus Coming Up With The Most Spiciest Show Ever On Television Titled Chashni
Star Plus Coming Up With The Most Spiciest Show Ever On Television Titled Chashni
Exclusive! Prapti Shukla opens up about how supportive the team of Wagle Ki Duniya is
Exclusive! Prapti Shukla opens up about how supportive the team of Wagle Ki Duniya is
EXCLUSIVE! Ami Trivedi talks about her life experiences; says, “When I was 18 years old and pursuing theatre, a guy came up to m
EXCLUSIVE! Ami Trivedi talks about her life experiences; says, “When I was 18 years old and pursuing theatre, a guy came up to me and said he wished to marry me”
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shambhavi Singh aka Muskan says “I couldn’t believe that now I’m a part of Yeh Ris
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shambhavi Singh aka Muskan says “I couldn’t believe that now I’m a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the cult show”