Nakuul Mehta reveals why yoga is important

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular television actors. He has worked in several shows and mesmerized the audience with his acting skills and good looks.

The handsome lad enjoys a massive fan following. He is pretty active on social media and regularly posts pictures to treat his fans.

He has yet again shared a post and its story is quite interesting. Going by the caption, one can clearly say Nakuul was in a fun mood while posing for the clicks.

The Ishqbaaaz actor took to his Instagram handle and shared two pictures wherein he can be seen in a yoga posture. Looking handsome in formal wear, he captioned his post as, “When you are invited to talk about 'Disruption' at the India Digital Summit,

You start with YOGA क्योंकि किसी महान व्यक्ति ने कहा है, 'sirf योगा से hoga'”

Take a look below.

Well, he did reveal an interesting err an important reason to do yoga. What do you think about Nakuul’s pictures and the fun caption? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

On the work front, Nakuul is known for his portrayal of Aditya Kumar in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz. He has also hosted India's Got Talent 6 and worked in a few short films. His latest project is Zee5’s Never Kiss Your Best Friend.