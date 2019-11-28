Nakuul Mehta roots for Leander Paes

MUMBAI: Leander Paes has a huge fan following throughout the world.

The tennis legend has been winning our hearts with his amazing sporting skills and as he gears up for his new venture, has fans, followers and friends wish him all the best. Our popular television actor Nakuul Mehta too has his support for the Sports Personality.

Leander took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein he can be seen holding his racquet and flashing a cheerful smile to the camera. He captioned the same as, “There's snow better feeling than playing for the country.” Like many others, Nakuul, who is known for his portrayal of Aditya Kumar in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz, showed him support in the form of ‘like’.

Take a look below: