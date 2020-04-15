Nakuul Mehta’s birthday wish for his wife Jankee Parekh is all things love

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are one of the most popular celebrity couples. Fans love their adorable chemistry and the two set major relationship goals.

From partying together to going to dates and even sharing the household workload, the Ishqbaaaz star and his wife is just inseparable. Their comparability and equation are one to watch out for. They keep sharing beautiful posts for each other on social media.

And yesterday was just another day to get a glimpse of their amazing chemistry. Well, it was Jankee's birthday and hubby Nakuul was all hearts for his birthday girl. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share some 'Then and Now' pictures of his beautiful wife and it is all things love. Yes, Nakuul shared a childhood picture of Jankee along with some other photos, wherein they are seen getting all romantic.

Expressing his unconditional love for her, Nakuul mentioned that he loves Jankee with an ounce of his blood, cells, fibers and seven octillion atoms. The handsome hunk also thanked her for being his quarantine partner for life and making him a tad bit better every day. Wishing her in the sweetest way possible, Nakuul wrote, 'Happy birthday Janu!'

Check out Nakuul's posts here:

