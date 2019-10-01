Nakuul Mehta’s UNIQUE WISH for THIS Ishqbaaaz actor

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz is not on air anymore, but the show has managed to remain in people’s hearts.



The audience still cherishes the bond that actors Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandana, Kunal Jaising, Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattu, and Mansi Srivastava shared. The series even took a leap and launched a new season titled Ishqbaaz: Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchak Kahani.



The cast of the show was nothing less than one big happy family.



Nakuul Mehta recently took to Instagram to wish co-star Mahesh Thakur on his birthday.



Mahesh played the character of Shivay’s (Nakuul Mehta) father.



Nakuul posted a quirky wish for Mahesh.



Have a look at his post.





Well, it seems like the cast of the show is still quite thick.What are your views on the bond between them? Hit the comments section below.Stay tuned to this space for more updates.