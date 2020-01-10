Nakuul Mehta showers heaps of praises for Drashti Dhami on her birthday; check out the post

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami is a well-known face of the Telly World. The beautiful actress has turned a year older today and the actress is being showered with lots of good wishes from her fans, well-wishers, friends and family. Among all of them, there's one popular TV actor who has showered with some lovely wishes for the diva.



Nakuul took to his Instagram and posted several stories where he is seen wishing Drashti in the most beautiful way. He also posted some really stylish pictures with the actress.



Take a look at Nakuul's post:

Nakuul and Drashti both are popular actors of the small screen who have come a long way in their careers.Nakuul who was last seen in Ishqbaaaz will now be seen in web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend. Meanwhile, Drashti was last seen in Colors' show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka opposite Shakti Arora. The show also starred Aditi Sharma. Drashti has been away from the small screens since a long time and fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to make her comeback soon.Drashti and Nakuul too make a great pair and we wish to see them star in a project together someday.Here's wishing Drashti Dhami a very happy birthday!