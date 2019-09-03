Nakuul Mehta starrer Ishqbaaaz returns on TV

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Ishqbaaz managed to make a strong place in the hearts of the audience. Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna played the lead roles in the show. Even though the soap has ended, fans still shower their love on the show and cast.



Now, here’s some good news for the fans of the show. The show is returning on screens. The show is returning but in Indonesia’s ANTV. Nakuul Mehta and Shrenu Parikh shared the news with fans on social media.



Take a look below: