Nakuul Mehta's Bikaner vacay pictures with wifey Jankee spell royalty

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. The actor is well-known for his hit shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi.

After Ishqbaaaz went off-air, Nakuul took a long break from the small screens and recently made a comeback with web-series Never Kiss Your Best Friend. Like always, Nakuul was highly applauded for her performance in it and fans simply loved seeing him back on the screen.

We have always seen Nakuul spending quality time with his darling wife Jankee Parekh. The actor recently took a few days off and headed off to Bikaner for a romantic gateway.

Nakuul was constantly updating his fans about his beautiful vacay by posting several Instagram stories. And now, as his vacay comes to an end, Nakuul shared a series of pictures of his wonderful holiday which only spells royalty.

Take a look at the pictures:

Nakuul is extremely romantic and often keeps sharing lovely romantic pictures on social media with his wifey. The duo is enjoying their marital bliss for many years now and has given us major relationship goals.

What do you think about Nakuul and Jankee's romantic vacay pictures? Tell us in the comments.