MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta's 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' moment with Ravi Dubey is unmissable



Yesterday was popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta's birthday and the ace celeb got wishes from his fans, well-wishers, friends and family. Nakuul celebrated his 37th birthday and it was a happy occasion for the actor.



A number of Nakuul's co-stars and friends including Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Chandna, Ravi Dubey among others had the sweetest wishes for the birthday boy.



Among all of them, Ravi Dubey's wish was a unique one and it had a connection with Nakuul's web recent web show. Ravi shared a picture on his Instagram account where Nakuul is drawing a peck on his cheek and both of their reaction was simply adorable. Ravi's quirky birthday was heart-winning.



Take a look at Ravi's post:



Nakuul made his TV debut with Star Plus' show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He later hosted the famous show India’s Got Talent 6. The handsome star has also done a few movies and web shows. However, he is popularly remembered for his role Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz. He also appeared in the spin-off of the same show, Dil Boley Oberoi.Never Kiss Your Best Friend is based on a book of the same name by Sumrit Shahi. The show features Anya Singh as the female lead. The show will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 20.