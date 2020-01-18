MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta's 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' moment with Ravi Dubey is unmissable
Yesterday was popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta's birthday and the ace celeb got wishes from his fans, well-wishers, friends and family. Nakuul celebrated his 37th birthday and it was a happy occasion for the actor.
A number of Nakuul's co-stars and friends including Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Chandna, Ravi Dubey among others had the sweetest wishes for the birthday boy.
Among all of them, Ravi Dubey's wish was a unique one and it had a connection with Nakuul's web recent web show. Ravi shared a picture on his Instagram account where Nakuul is drawing a peck on his cheek and both of their reaction was simply adorable. Ravi's quirky birthday was heart-winning.
Take a look at Ravi's post:
Add new comment