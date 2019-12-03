News

Guess what? Nakuul Mehta has a SURPRISE for all his fans!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Dec 2019 01:41 PM

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta can safely be called the national crush!

The handsome lad enjoys a massive fan following for his charming looks and impeccable humour.

Nakuul's shows in the likes of Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Ishqbaaaz became instant hit and is still remembered, he being one of the major reasons for people to be able to relate to the shows.

Nakuul has a sweet surprise for his fans.

While the actor enchanted his fans with a mustache as a part of his look transformation for a project, Nakuul is flaunting his personal style as he culminated the project by going clean shaven!

Nakuul shared a picture of his new look.

Take a look at his picture.


Nakuul will be seen in ZEE5's new web series which is an adaptation of  Sumrit Shahi's novel 'Never Kiss Your Bestfriend'.

It can be assumed that Nakuul's makeover can be for his character in the project.

Did you like Nakuul's new look? Post your thoughts in the comment section below.
 

