Nakuul Mehta's wife and soon-to-be mom Jankee Parekh glows like never before at her Godbharai; CHECK OUT

Just a few weeks ago, popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta had shared the good news of becoming a father on his social media account. The actor who is married to Jankee is all set for the new phase in his life.

Nakuul announced Jankee's pregnancy in the cutest way making his fans go aww.

And now, the duo shared a few glimpses from the Godbharai (baby shower) ceremony and we can't stop gushing about it.

Jankee looked simply beautiful in a sky blue attire and the pregnancy glow is clearly visible on her face.

The duo seems to be extremely excited to welcome their new bundle of joy soon.

Well, not just Nakuul and Jankee but also their well-wishers and diehard fans are looking forward to this special day.

