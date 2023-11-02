Nakuuul Mehta to star in a special project with wife Jankee Mehta! Find out what!

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta charmed everyone as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai. Nakuul is one of the most popular actors on television who has also proven his mettle with his OTT shows like ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ and short films on youtube and Amazon Mini TV.

And while Nakuul has confirmed his exit from the show, fans are disheartened but the character and portrayal of Ram Kapoor by Nakuul will remain iconic.

Nakuul is also considered a very versatile actor who takes on projects of different kinds and fans are always on the lookout for the same. Nakuul started his career with the Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara along with Disha Parmar. The two have come a long way since then, and were playing the coveted roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood in Bade Acche Lagte Hai, until they quit the show before the show took a generation leap.

It looks like Nakuul has taken up a new project, and with a special person who is no other than his wife Jankee Mehta. It is still unclear what the project is but he gave a sneak peek on his Instagram. Check it out:

While Nakuul and Disha’s exit from the show has made them emotional and sad but the prospect of seeing their new roles is also what is making them excited.

