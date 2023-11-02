Nakuuul Mehta to star in a special project with wife Jankee Mehta! Find out what!

Nakuul started his career with the Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara along with Disha Parmar.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 17:19
Nakuuul Mehta

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta charmed everyone as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai. Nakuul is one of the most popular actors on television who has also proven his mettle with his OTT shows like ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ and short films on youtube and Amazon Mini TV. 

And while Nakuul has confirmed his exit from the show, fans are disheartened but the character and portrayal of Ram Kapoor by Nakuul will remain iconic. 

ALSO READ: Ram and Priya to bid their Final Goodbye to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 tonight?

Nakuul is also considered a very versatile actor who takes on projects of different kinds and fans are always on the lookout for the same. Nakuul started his career with the Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara along with Disha Parmar. The two have come a long way since then, and were playing the coveted roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood in Bade Acche Lagte Hai, until they quit the show before the show took a generation leap.

It looks like Nakuul has taken up a new project, and with a special person who is no other than his wife Jankee Mehta. It is still unclear what the project is but he gave a sneak peek on his Instagram. Check it out:

While Nakuul and Disha’s exit from the show has made them emotional and sad but the prospect of seeing their new roles is also what is making them excited. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor opens up about how Nakuul Mehta is the reason why she accepted the offer

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 balh2 Ram Kapoor Priya Sood Nakkul Mehta Disha Parmar Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Jankee Mehta Ishqbaaz Kunal Jaisingh Leenesh Maato Star Plus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 17:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Anushka Sharma starrer Chakda Xpress
MUMBAI :This year, we will get to watch many biopics and one of them is Chakda Xpress. The movie, which stars Anushka...
Prajakta Koli, Shikha Talsania to bring 90s nostalgia with 'Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti'
MUMBAI: Actors Prajakta Koli, Shikha Talsania, Adhaar Khurana and Chaitnya Sharma among many others are all set to star...
Reem Shaikh breaks her silence on participating in shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI :Reem Shaikh is a well-known television personality and she has a massive fan following.She began her career as...
Ben Affleck's 'Air' to take direct-to-digital route for India release
MUMBAI: The Ben Affleck directorial 'Air' brings to light the game-changing partnership between a then rookie Michael...
Do you think Emraan Hashmi, the 4th villain in spy universe will create a strong mark like the previous baddies?
MUMBAI :Upcoming movie Tiger 3 is the current buzz all over the social media after the successful run of the movie...
Recent Stories
After Sajjad Delafrooz, Tiger Shroff and John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi is the fourth villain in the YRF Spy universe and do you th
Do you think Emraan Hashmi, the 4th villain in spy universe will create a strong mark like the previous baddies?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi was featured in a project with Ranbir Kapoor! Check out the proof here!
Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi was featured in a project with Ranbir Kapoor! Check out the proof here!
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik falls servery ill and shares a photo of her swollen lips; leaves fans worried
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik falls severely ill and shares a photo of her swollen lips; leaves fans worried
Will Pandya family break again? As Pandya Family To Witness High Voltage Drama As Shweta Re-enters Pandya House
Will Pandya family break again? As Pandya Family To Witness High Voltage Drama As Shweta Re-enters Pandya House
Exclusive! Time slot change for Naagin 6: the show is to be telecasted at this new time slot
Exclusive! Time slot change for Naagin 6: the show is to be telecasted at this new time slot
Bigg Boss 16: The finale of the show will be telecasted at this time and for the first time in history it will take place for fi
Bigg Boss 16: The finale of the show will be telecasted at this time and for the first time in history it will take place for five hours
Shark Tank India 2: Pitcher asks for ‘100 hours’ of the sharks and ‘No Money’ leaving them shocked
Shark Tank India 2: Pitcher asks for ‘100 hours’ of the sharks and ‘No Money’ leaving them shocked