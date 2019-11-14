Namah producer Ved Raj reacts on the show going off-air; calls it ‘irresponsible journalism’

Acclaimed producer Ved Raj is producing TV’s popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega on Zee TV and mythological show Namah on Star Plus.

Namah recently went through major changes, from the storyline to the alteration in the star cast.

The makers replaced lead actor Vikkas Manaktala with Tarun Khanna to play the role of Shiva. It earlier highlighted the bond and friendship between Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu but is now based on Vishnu Puran. The title has been changed to Namah - Lakshmi Narayan.

There are recent reports about Namah most likely shutting shop in December or January due to low ratings.

To get clarity on the reports, we contacted producer Ved Raj, who responded, 'Firstly, I would like to say that it very irresponsible journalism. God knows who informs publications about a show’s closure, as being the producer of the show, I am myself unaware about. I would agree Namah is not faring that well on the rating charts. but that doesn’t mean it is shutting. We experimented with something, but it did not work. Thus, we changed the plot. Give some time to viewers to adjust to the storyline. It is really wrong to spread such baseless rumours.'

Well, we wish team Namah nothing but luck.