News

Namah producer Ved Raj reacts on the show going off-air; calls it ‘irresponsible journalism’

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
14 Nov 2019 09:12 PM

Acclaimed producer Ved Raj is producing TV’s popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega on Zee TV and mythological show Namah on Star Plus.

Namah recently went through major changes, from the storyline to the alteration in the star cast.

The makers replaced lead actor Vikkas Manaktala with Tarun Khanna to play the role of Shiva. It earlier highlighted the bond and friendship between Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu but is now based on Vishnu Puran. The title has been changed to Namah - Lakshmi Narayan.

There are recent reports about Namah most likely shutting shop in December or January due to low ratings.

To get clarity on the reports, we contacted producer Ved Raj, who responded, 'Firstly, I would like to say that it very irresponsible journalism. God knows who informs publications about a show’s closure, as being the producer of the show, I am myself unaware about. I would agree Namah is not faring that well on the rating charts. but that doesn’t mean it is shutting. We experimented with something, but it did not work. Thus, we changed the plot. Give some time to viewers to adjust to the storyline. It is really wrong to spread such baseless rumours.'

Well, we wish team Namah nothing but luck.

Tags > Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Zee TV, mythological show, Namah, Star Plus, Ved Raj, Vikkas Manaktala, Tarun Khanna,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

On the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah – Ek Naya...

On the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah – Ek Naya Mohabbatnaama
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal

past seven days