Namik Paul BEGINS shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first one to exclusively report about Namik Paul entering television’s popular drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Balaji Telefilms).

Well, we here that Namik, who was last seen in Colors’ Kavach... Maha Shivratri, will play cameo in the show. However, if the character manages to connect well with the audience then the makers might bring him permanently in the show.

Namik has already started shooting for the show and looks like he is having a great time on the sets. The show’s lead Erica Fernandes is matching her height with a tall Namik by standing on a chair.

We already like their chemistry, what say?