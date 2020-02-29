Namik Paul ECSTATIC as Ek Duje Ke Vaaste turns ONE!

MUMBAI: Namik Paul undoubtedly is one of the most versatile actors.

While he made people go crazy about him, in shows like Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Ek Deewana Tha and Kasautii Zindagii Kii, people love him most for his role in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste.

While the show rides on the success of season 2, the earlier season of the show starred Namik Paul and Nikita Dutta playing the roles of Shravan and Suman respectively and the storyline revolved around them being inseparable childhood besties. In their growing years they have a fight and decide to go separate ways only to find them coming together as adults and falling head over heels in love.

The show completed a year and Namik wrote a heartfelt note on how his hard work has paid off through this project. Take a look:

‘Oh hi there If you know anything about me, it’s that this was gonna be a long one Here goes nothing

Thank you. For showing me that commitment pays off. That love endures. That passion isn’t a fools errand, even if sometimes , everything makes you feel like it is. That you don’t always need a green screen or VFX to make magic. That feelings have a depth that no numbers can measure. Thank you for all the people, from the co- actors, to the spot dadas, to the guy I accidentally kicked on the butt in a fight scene (true story) and everyone in between. Thank you for the exhaustion, the grumbles, the complaints. Thank you for all the lessons, the good ones, the bad ones, even the harsh ones. Thank you for each and every person who reached out with their love and their time. Thank you for being something I can always hint at, but never fully explain. You will always always be special. #EkDujeKeVaasteTurnsOne #ForRealThisTimeThough #LeaplingBirthday #LeapDayBaby #BringingOutTheMushSinceTwentySixteen’

Way to go Namik!