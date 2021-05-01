Namik Paul speaks about his upcoming projects and shooting in these tough times

MUMBAI: Namik Paul is the heartthrob of the television industry. He rose to fame with his character in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste as Shravan Malhotra later followed it with Shiv Kapoor in Ek Deewana Tha and then once again he was a part of a supernatural serial Kavach... Maha Shivratri where is essayed the role of Angad.

Post that, he played a completely opposite character to the above ones in Kasautii Zindagi Kay as Viraj. For the first time, he played a negative role and was highly applauded for his performance by viewers.

His pairing with all his co-stars is loved by fans.

(ALSO READ: Namik Paul TALKS about the FAVOURITISM in the TV industry!)

Team TellyChakkar got in touch with Namik and asked him about his upcoming projects to which the actor said that right now, he doesn’t have any project and that everyone should be taking care of themselves. With the rising cases of COVID, just stay at home and be safe. Take care of your loved and dear ones.

We also asked him what he thinks about the Maharashtra government’s decision of halting the shoots in Mumbai to which Namik said that he feels it’s the right decision as this the only way one can control the increasing numbers as the state is in a bad condition. He also advised all his fans to take utmost precautions and to venture out only if it is necessary.

Well, no doubt that the situation is difficult.

