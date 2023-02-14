Namik Paul is the new desired leading Man, let’s take a look at his journey from Ek Duje Ke Vaste to Lag Jaa Gale!

He is currently seen as Shiv Dhoopar opposite Tanisha Mehta in this one-of-a-kind story produced by Sandiip Sikcand.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 04:45
MUMBAI : Zee TV has recently launched a new show titled Lag Ja Gale which marked the comeback of television's heartthrob Namik Paul after a 2-year hiatus.

Namik Paul is a name known to people for playing powerful roles that have such swag. 

Almost all of his roles have become incredibly popular. From playing supportive roles to becoming one of the leading men of TV, Namik has had quite the journey. So, we thought that we should take a look at his professional journey here.

In 2015, the show, Qubool Hai, Namik’s portrayal of Ahsaan opposite Additi Gupta marked Paul's acting debut.

And in 2016 he landed his lead role, in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Paul played Shravan Malhotra opposite Nikita Dutta.

It turned out to be a significant turning point in his career. For his work, he was nominated for an Award for Male Debut in a Lead Role. In the same year, he co-hosted Befikre Belgium Ke with Loveleen Kaur Sasan.

Taking a turn for the digital world, he made his OTT debut with Bindass's web series The Trip from 2016 to 2017, he played the role of Adil Malik opposite Lisa Hayden.

He returned to hosting the show, Aye Zindagi.

When Paul played Shiv Kapoor opposite Donal Bisht in the 2017–2018 film Ek Deewaana Tha, his fame saw a quick rise. Their chemistry was appreciated by the fans and was the driving factor of the show. 

He stayed on after the show took a leap and switched to the role of Krish Khanna opposite Bisht after the leap.

After that, he co-starred with Deepika Singh as Angad Jindal in Kavach... Maha Shivratri in 2019.

He made his mark in the reboot of  Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2020, where he costarred with Erica Fernandes as Viraj Bhardwaj and was appreciated for his role.

Paul has now returned after a two-year break with Lag Ja Gale.

He is currently seen as Shiv Dhoopar opposite Tanisha Mehta in this one-of-a-kind story produced by Sandiip Sikcand. 

And his return has made the fans ecstatic and they are already loving Namik’s chemistry with Tanisha.

What did you think of Namik’s Journey till now? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exciting updates from the world of entertainment!

