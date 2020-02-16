Namik Paul's charm has DOUBLED with his character turning NEGATIVE in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kii is one of the most loved shows on television.

While Cezzane Khan and Shweta Tiwari played the leads of the show, this time it is Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. Along with that, people are also loving the line-up of the villains of the show. While Karan Singh Grover and Hina Khan entered playing the parts of Mr. Bajaj and Komolika respectively, and now Komolika is played by Aamna Sharif, the show has yet again introduced a new twist in the form of Viraj.

Namik Paul has entered the show playing the part and somewhere in the recent episodes while he was seen as a positive character, his role has undergone a transition and now, he portrays an out and out negative role. Viraj has joined hands with Komolika and wants revenge from Prerna and Anurag.

Namik , in a positive role had a tremendous impact and now that he plays the antagonist, his charm has only doubled!

