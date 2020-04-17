Namish Taneja puts on his dancing shoes, once again since the lockdown!

MUMBAI: This period of social distancing has given us enough time to connect with our deeper selves. Be it through exploring a long lost love for a skill or developing a new one. One such example is Namish Taneja, who plays the role Vivek Vardhan Singh in Vidya, the television actor who has never failed to impress us with his acting skills has been keeping himself occupied with an old passion.

While we have always harped about him as an actor, little did we know about the hidden dancer cum choreographer that came to life during this quarantine period. The truth is that dance is Naimish Taneja’s first love and in the past the actor was a very successful choreographer having performed for reputed shows before he realised that acting was his calling.

The actor who has gone back to love for dance during quarantines says, “ As much as I want the world to heal soon and the quarantine to end, I am happy that these days are the ones I will remember for life. For good reasons of course! Dance has been my first love and will always be. Ever since I got into acting, I never got a chance or time off to put my dancing shoes on so now I made the best use of my time at home. I played all my favourite songs, and just like before came up with a few signature steps that I will someday make good use of. Also, maybe this is my preparation for, if ever, I’m offered a dance reality show.”