Namit Khanna has a sweet message for Nia Sharma

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Dec 2019 04:40 PM

MUMBAI: Nia Sharma is well known for her roles in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Ishq Mein Marjawan. She is now playing a naagin in Balaji Telefims’ newly released Naagin 4.

Many celebs and fans have been sending out best wishes for her and one of them was Namit Khanna of Sanjivani fame. He commented on one of her photos. He wrote, ’Nia sending you all my love and best wishes for your new show!! Rock it you rockstar!’

Naagin 4 also stars Jasmin Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria, and Shalin Bhanot, among others. Although this season has gotten off to a good start, it has received mixed reviews from the audience.

Credits: Pinkvilla

