Namit Khanna showcases his yet another talent; shares a beautiful picture

MUMBAI: Namit Khanna is currently seen as Dr Sid in Star Plus' popular medical-drama series, Sanjivani. The actor is getting lots of appreciations for his role. His fresh pairing with Surbhi Chandna is doing wonders. The ardent fans of the show love to watch them together onscreen.

Namit's popularity is rising with every passing day, all thanks to his dashing personality and terrific acting skills.

The actor enjoys a great social media following, all thanks to his wonderful posts. Namit has shared lots of updates from his personal and professional life that have been well-received by the fans.

The actor is one multi-talented personality and has revealed lots of his hidden talents through his Instagram posts.

After showcasing his guitar and juggling skills, Namit has shown another skill. The actor has posted a picture where he is seen sketching. Yes, you read that right!

Namit loves charcoal sketching and he is a master at it. The actor drew a picture of a unicorn and we simply loved it.

Take a look at Namit's post:

Well, we are left awestruck with Namit's talent and wonder what more the actor knows.

What do you think about Namit's sketch? Tell us in the comment section below.