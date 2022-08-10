Namita Thapar loses her cool at a business promoting ‘unhealthy ways to lose weight’, says, “mujhe gussa aa jata hai…”

MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

Also Read- Namita Thapar reacts to trolls criticising 'Shark Tank India' judges

Shark Namita Thapar recently heard a pitch by a business that was promoting easy ways to lose weight without exercise or lifestyle change, and this shocked the Emcure Pharmaceuticals director. She has previously spoken about experiencing body-shaming and losing weight without proper guidance.

The pitcher said that many of her clients, even though they had a diet plan and exercise routines, came to her to ‘restart’ their weight loss journeys by using her products. Namita seemed a little perturbed on hearing the pitch and said, “Ye jo apne word use kiya hain na ‘restart’, isi mein problem hein. Ye jo aap bata rahi he na usse mein fundamentally agree nahi kar rahi hoon, ki no exercise… humare saath aate he, restart karte he… Let’s spread the message ki weight loss ek lifestyle change se hota he… aur hum diabetes capital, blood pressure capital ban rahe hain because log ye sab gimmicky cheezein kar rahe hain aur apne health ke saath mess kar rahe hain. Toh mujhe ye sab sunke thoda sa, I am sorry but gussa jaise aa jata hain. I think we need to stop misleading the country.”

Also Read: Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain calls Namita Thapar a ‘Husband Beater’, Anupam Mittal says, “yaha kya bata rahi ho national TV mein?”

Check out the post here;



Anupam Mittal too said that the pitch was a dangerous one.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.



Credit-indianexpress