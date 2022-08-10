Namita Thapar loses her cool at a business promoting ‘unhealthy ways to lose weight’, says, “mujhe gussa aa jata hai…”

Shark Namita Thapar recently heard a pitch by a business that was promoting easy ways to lose weight without exercise or lifestyle change, and this shocked the Emcure Pharmaceuticals director.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 11:51
Namita Thapar loses her cool at a business promoting ‘unhealthy ways to lose weight’, says, “mujhe gussa aa jata hai…”

MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

Also Read- Namita Thapar reacts to trolls criticising 'Shark Tank India' judges

Shark Namita Thapar recently heard a pitch by a business that was promoting easy ways to lose weight without exercise or lifestyle change, and this shocked the Emcure Pharmaceuticals director.  She has previously spoken about experiencing body-shaming and losing weight without proper guidance.

The pitcher said that many of her clients, even though they had a diet plan and exercise routines, came to her to ‘restart’ their weight loss journeys by using her products. Namita seemed a little perturbed on hearing the pitch and said, “Ye jo apne word use kiya hain na ‘restart’, isi mein problem hein. Ye jo aap bata rahi he na usse mein fundamentally agree nahi kar rahi hoon, ki no exercise… humare saath aate he, restart karte he… Let’s spread the message ki weight loss ek lifestyle change se hota he… aur hum diabetes capital, blood pressure capital ban rahe hain because log ye sab gimmicky cheezein kar rahe hain aur apne health ke saath mess kar rahe hain. Toh mujhe ye sab sunke thoda sa, I am sorry but gussa jaise aa jata hain. I think we need to stop misleading the country.”

Also Read: Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain calls Namita Thapar a ‘Husband Beater’, Anupam Mittal says, “yaha kya bata rahi ho national TV mein?”

Check out the post here;


Anupam Mittal too said that the pitch was a dangerous one.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.


Credit-indianexpress

 

 

 

 

 

Ashneer Grover Shark Tank India Sony Entertainment Television Sony TV Sony LIV BharatPe TellyChakkar ashneer ashneer news Ashneer Grover California united states of America Rahul Dua Rannvijay Singh exclusive Ghazal Alagh Vineeta Singh Anupam Mittal Peyush Bansal Namita Thapar aman gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 11:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Chutki refuses to work, Shweta goes to convince her
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai files an FIR against Virat, he blames Sai for worsening the situation
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Imlie fame Chaitrali Gupte shares the Woes of Virtual Dating, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Ajit and Sahiba recall their past, Sahiba hates Angad
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are starting up and some are...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat tricks Sai, rushes to meet Pakhi
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
"You girls are not doing any movies only workout" netizens trolls Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma"You girls are not doing any movie
"You girls are not doing any movies only workout" netizens trolls Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma

Latest Video

Related Stories
Imlie fame Chaitrali Gupte shares the Woes of Virtual Dating, check out
Imlie fame Chaitrali Gupte shares the Woes of Virtual Dating, check out
Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma reach This milestone in their relationship; Let’s take a walk down
Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma reach This milestone in their relationship; Let’s take a walk down the memory lane
‘Samrat and Nayan are absolutely down to earth’, reveals their Yeh Hai Chahatein Co-star Swati Sharma aka Ishani
‘Samrat and Nayan are absolutely down to earth’, reveals their Yeh Hai Chahatein Co-star Swati Sharma aka Ishani
Fahmaan Khan has some Interesting Nicknames for his co-stars from Dharampatnii, check out
Fahmaan Khan has some Interesting Nicknames for his co-stars from Dharampatnii, check out
Are Shamita Shetty and Aamir Ali in a relationship? This video of theirs goes viral
Are Shamita Shetty and Aamir Ali in a relationship? This video of theirs goes viral
Have Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar wrapped up the shoot for Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2? This actor’s post hints at it!
Have Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar wrapped up the shoot for Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2? This actor’s post hints at it!