Nancy Makwana roped in for Zee TV’s Kashibai Bajirao Ballal

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been on the forefront when it comes to bringing exclusive content from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

One of the leading channels Zee TV is known for bringing shows on varied subjects. The channel is now gearing up to launch a new historical drama based on the lives of Kashi Bai.

The show titled Kashibai Bajirao Ballal will focus on the story of the Maratha empire being shown from the angle of Kashibai.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Vidisha Srivastava joins the cast of Sobo Films next on Zee TV!)

TellyChakkar has been on the forefront reporting exclusively about the show and its starcast. We broke the news about actors namely Vidisha Srivastava, Tarun Khanna, Venkatesh Pande, Angad Mhaskar, Aishwarya Narkar, Amit Pandey, Anmol Bawadekar, Hetal Yadav, Ajinkya Deo, Vishal Choudhary, Darsh Prajapati and Uday Tikekar will play pivotal roles in the show.

Now, we hear that child artist Nancy Makwana has been roped in to play Bajirao’s sister in the show. The role Bajirao will be played by Venkatesh Pande while 9-year-old Aarohi Patel will be seen playing the role of the young Kashibai. This is their first television show.

Sobo Films which is presently producing Ek Mahanayak: Dr B R Ambedkar on &TV.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

(Also read: Zee TV’s Kashibai Bajirao Ballal to be launched on THIS date!)