Nandani Tiwary aka Vayu Pari of Balveer Returns talks about her upcoming project with Yash Raj Films, says she would love to do Bigg Boss someday

MUMBAI: Nandani Tiwary is among the most popular actresses and models in India and is known for television shows such as Maddam Sir, Balveer Returns, and Tenalirama.

These days, one can see her as Vayu Pari in the show Balveer Returns, and the audience love the character. She does full justice to the role with her acting chops.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked about her upcoming project with Yash Raj Films to which the actress said that she cannot divulge many details, but the movie was supposed to release this year. Owing to the COVID situation, the shooting has been stalled, and she too has some scenes left to shoot.

She further said that it was an amazing experience to work with the Yash Raj banner, and hopefully, the movie should release this year.

We also asked her if she is open to doing reality shows, to which the actress said that she would love to do Bigg Boss as she loves to take up challenges. The fact that one has to live in a house for three months with no contact with the outside would be a challenge for her.

She also said that the icing on the cake would be interacting with Salman Khan. She would want to know whether she can stay in such tough circumstances.

On Khatron Ke Khiladi, she said that she wouldn’t be able to that shows as she is afraid of many things.

