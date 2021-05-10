Nandini attempts to stop Kavya, pleads not to ruin her engagement with Samar! But there's a twist...

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa which has witnessed several twists and turns in the story is gearing up for a major track now.

Anupamaa is set to witness a major twist in the story where Vanraj and Anupamaa are finding inching closer to their divorce.

The proceedings of the couple's divorce will start from today's episode and it will ensure lots of drama ahead.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Advait tells Vanraj to begin a new love story with Anupamaa

While it is sure that Anupamaa and Vanraj will get divorced, the viewers are still curious to know what lies ahead in their lives post their separation.

Meanwhile, we saw how Samar and Nandini's engagement was called off after all the drama that took place during their pre-engagement pooja.

It is a difficult time for Samar and Nandini as well as the entire Shah family.

We had previously seen how Nandini lost her cool on her maasi Kavya after she ruined the pre-engagement pooja.

Well, it seems both Anagha Bhosale and Madalsa Sharma have taken their onscreen characters too seriously and they are fighting for each other's happiness off-screen as well.

Take a look:

We can see how Madalsa aka Kavya is wanting to unite with Vanraj and waiting for his divorce while Nandini is begging her maasi to not break her and Samar's engagement.

Will Samar and Nandini get engaged in Anupamaa? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Vanraj sets Anupama free, share the heartbreaking moment together