Narayani Shastri’s account gets hacked; actress shares the horrifying experience, says stupid things were shared and all work was deleted

MUMBAI :Narayani Shastri is a well know actress on television and she has been in the industry for more than two decades.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu, Kkusum, Piya Ka Ghar and Namak Haraam, among other projects.

Currently, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as Maharani Kanupriya Udaybhan Singh in serial Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare.

These days many actors are facing the huge problem of getting their social media accounts hacked and are being misused to spread wrongful and ill information.

It happens with actors from television and Bollywood. We have seen how superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s social media accounts were hacked and they informed their fans and well-wishers about it.

Now the recent actor to face this issue is television actress Narayani Shastri as recently her account was hacked.

She shared a video and informed her fans and well-wishers about the same and she captioned the post saying, “Account was hacked! Stupid things were posted, all work was deleted, and all people that I was following is deleted. All fine now. Got most of the work back too. All the friends that informed me so quickly I am really grateful”

Well, Narayani was lucky enough to get her account back and got all her details and information back.

