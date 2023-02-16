Narayani Shastri’s account gets hacked; actress shares the horrifying experiences says stupid things were shared and all work was deleted

Narayani Shastri is one of the most well-known and popular actresses on television and now the actress revealed how he social media account was hacked and she feels lucky to have got back her account.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 16:22
MUMBAI :Narayani Shastri is a well know actress on television and she has been in the industry for more than two decades.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu, Kkusum, Piya Ka Ghar and Namak Haraam, etc.

Currently, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as Maharani Kanupriya Udaybhan Singh in the serial Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare.

These days many actors are facing the hacking issue of social media, where their accounts get hacked and is misused.

It happens with actors from television and Bollywood. We have seen how superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s social media accounts were hacked and they informed their fans and well-wishers about it.

Now the recent actor to face this issue is television actress Narayani Shastri’s as recently her account was hacked.

She shared a video and informed her fans and well-wishers about the same and she captioned the post saying “Account was hacked! Stupid things were posted, all work was deleted, and all people that I was following is deleted. All fine now. Got most of the work back too. All the friends that informed me so quickly I am really grateful”

Well,  Narayani was lucky enough to  get her account back and got all her details and information back.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

