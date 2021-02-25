Narayani Shastri on taking up Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha: I have not done something like this before

MUMBAI: Narayani Shastri is a renowned TV actress who has been a part of the Telly world for a very long time.

The actress has appeared in many popular TV shows like Kahani Saat Pheron Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa, Kkusum, among others.

Narayani was last seen in Star Plus' show Rishton Ka Chakravyuh. The actress is all set to be back on the small screen after the hiatus of two years with her upcoming show Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha.

The talented actress will be seen playing the role of Rajvi on the show and her character is shown as a doting mother who is highly educated, independent and strong.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Narayani got candid about the show, her role and also her experience with the show's star cast.

Narayani reveals that she is extremely picky about her projects and doesn't mind rejecting offers that don't excite her as an actor.

The actress said, ''The reason I took up this show is that I have never done something like this before. Rajvi's character is completely different from what I am in real life.''

Narayani said, ''I have always maintained the certain gaps between my projects because I don't mind waiting rather than randomly taking up roles. This project came my way and I loved it, it was worth a wait. The viewers are going to definitely love it.''

The talented actress is all set to wow us with her acting chops in Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha.

The show will be hitting the small screens from 2nd March onwards on Star Plus.

