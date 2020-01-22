Naren apologies to Veena and Pooja :Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum 22nd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Rohit says sona what if he had an illegitimate child she is stunned to hear that statement. Police comes to suman and show her arrest warrant against pari. Suman is shocked. Sona tells Rohit to give her chance she gets papers from Deepa and shock to see divorce paper. Sonakshi asks Rohit do you want Veena to take a divorce from Naren, Rohit ask Sona to take divorce. She says their marriage is of 35 years. But he cheated so no. She tells him that yes but they were together through thick and thin. He ask sona what if this happend with you.she tells her that you can't decide for her. She say good act this in serial and he goes

Rohan scolds Tanya. She says I won’t take the complaint back, I want your mistress Pari to stay in the jail. Rohan says she isn’t a mistress, I love her a lot. Rohit says divorce is only solution to problems Ajit comes and asks Veena to come fast. The ladies protest against Naren. Nishi asks what do you want. The ladies say you have raised Naren’s daughter, it doesn’t mean he will be forgiven. The lady insults Naren. They get black colour. Sonakshi tells them it's our family matter . Nishi will call the police. The ladies catch Naren to put the black colour. Everyone hears a gun shot and turn to see Veena with the gun. Veena scolds the ladies. Tells them that this is our personal matter Veena asks them to leave. The ladies leave. Naren thanks Veena and says you have forgiven me. Veena says no way Naren, there won’t be any drama in front of outsiders.

Sonakshi we should thank the ladies, Veena’s reaction came out, I think Veena would like to give a chance to this marriage. I will convince her not to give him second chance. Suman brings Pari home. Rohan comes suman ask him to stay away he say I love her she tells him that divorce tanaya and then come back to her pari is confident that he will come , Rohan is Naren’s son, what do you expect from him. Tanya says let Rohan come, I have to teach him a lesson. Rohit asks what happened. Akash says Naren wants to discuss something imp. Naren says sorry, I have taken a decision. Sukhmani comes. Sonakshi asks when did you come. Sukhmani says today, I spoke to Naren. Naren apologizes to Veena and Pooja. He says I m really feeling guilty, decided to distribute my entire property and earnings to Veena and Pooja equally, we will stay as one big happy family, we don’t have any greed for property, so it doesn’t matter, I will sign all the imp papers tomorrow. Sukhmani says I have given my hospital rights to Naren, I m ashamed Of him but he is doing right thing. Tanya holds rohan collar and ask him why did he released pari he says you put false allegation on her.Tanya says so what do you expect from me.

Sonakshi says Pari is wrong, but sending her to jail for a bad blame isn’t right. Tanya says Pari ruined my life. Rohit says Sonakshi is right, but you should put Rohan in jail Rohan ask Rohit to stay out of this. I want to divorce Tanya. Veena says Tanya, I m with you dont fall weak in front of men. She takes Tanya with her. Rohit asks what do you think Sonakshi, your marriage in good condition after what you did to Tanya.