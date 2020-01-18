Naren secrect is out: Kaha Hum Kaha Tum: 17th January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Sonakshi asks Rohit to handle her He says that what is wrong with your family .why are you troubling us. He tells Tanaya to stop crying and don't worry I am their Sonakshi says I was trying to tell her same thing I will talk to Pari Rohit says what will you talk about? no one listens to you. your words have no importance in your family firstly your mom created a scene and now Pari did this to Tanya.

when Pari leaked poojas adoption news I warned her to stay away but she is shameless she has affair with Rohan Rohit tells Tanaya I will not spare them I will teach a lesson. Sonakshi says that I accept Pari did the wrong thing, she committed a crime I am saying that you can't blame Pari because Rohan also initiated this.

Rohit is angry he says I am the wrong, Person becomes blind when they are in love look at me I don't see anything beyond you I don't listen to anyone my family is facing consequence look at Tanya she is heartbroken

Rohit decides to go to Sonakshi's house to ask Pari why did she do that Rohit asks to stay away from my family. she says stop this we are married and I am part of this family. whenever you get angry you taunt me. I know my sister I am sure she will not initiate yes Rohan took the first step yes he forced her Rohit taunts Sonakshi and he leaves. Sonakshi joins Rohit and says she will not allow him to go alone. Veena visits Sonakshi's place she slaps Pari she says how dare you Veena replies that how dare you and slaps Pari she tells her that if you are excited just get a man and marry him why are you destroying Tanayas life. She says I know that what people like you do with rich and good looking guys but don't try this with Rohan. stay away from Rohan. she is about to slap her but Pari stops her.

She tells Veena that there are many girls who had an affair with him you can't blame me. Instead of blaming me just check that you are clear. Sonakshi slaps Pari she says you can't talk to her like that. You blame entier blame on Rohan if you know that he is trying then why didn't you tell me that he initiated that you allow him to be in relationship with you and now your truth in front of everyone your putting entier blame on Rohan. What will be a consequence if Tanya will know this truth she tells Pari that Tanya is pregnant. Sonakshi tells Duniya that tell mom that we need to talk and request veena that we will go home and find the truth. Sonakshi tells Pari that she will never forgive her.

Pari calls Rohan and tells him to meet her. Pari tells Rohan that if she needs an answer then she would have asked her I am not roadside trash. Veena declares that Pari Suman will not enter this house She says sorry to Sona Rohan tells Pari I don't know what I should do but I love you and I can't leave you. Suman sees Pari and Rohan hugging

Veena says we need to have talked with Rohan but not now we have to stand with Tanya as family I love Rohan but not more than Tanya I want to tell him that we are family we will protect her Veena tells Deepa to be with Tanya as soon as she wakes up to bring her down Deepa leaves Rohit ignores Sonakshi and leaves. Veena tells Sonakshi that I love you and hugs her. woman praises Tanya s designs and thanks to her. Veena tells everyone that Sonakshi wearing earrings designed by Tanya everyone claps. Rohit asks YK were is Rohan. same time Rohan enters the party. Rohit scolds him he says this is my life I don't want anyone to interfere in it, not even you Sonakshi stops Rohit Rohan leaves Woman is telling Veena that you are lucky to have Sona and Tanya they both are so beautiful and talented you got Perfect family.

Suman enters in party Veena tells us we need to talk Suman tell I will answer all your questions. Veena requests her that we will talk in private. Suman dines to come and starts telling everyone that I will clear all your doubts here itself. you questioned my upbringing but did you ask your son Rohan all that Sonakshi tells Suman to stop this. Veena tells Suman that I have taught them what are manners. She blames Pari and tells Suman that this happened because of your daughter. Suman tells when the father is characterless what can one expect from son everyone gets shocked to hear this statement. she says you have a tradition that sippy men cannot be loyal with one woman. Sonakshi I am warning you that be aware otherwise he will be following his father's footsteps then he will also bring his illegitimate child home. She says you don't know your son Rohan is walking in his father's footsteps. you don't know that YK and nishis daughter is the legitimate child of your husband. she tells Veena that she doesn't have any clue that she raised his husband's illegitimate child. Veena dines the fact Suman tells Rohit to swear Sonakshi and tell everyone if she is right or wrong. am I lying Naren Sippy isn't pooja's father?