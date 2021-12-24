Nashik based Electric Vehicle (EV) start-up Revamp Moto presents EV utility bike on Shark Tank India

MUMBAI : Turning entrepreneurial dreams into reality, Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched business reality show – Shark Tank India has got the entire country intrigued with its unique and revolutionary concept. Opening doors for many budding entrepreneurs from all walks of life to fulfil their dreams of starting or expanding their business, the show brings to light innovative products and ideas that perfectly represents, ‘Badalte Bharat Ki Nayi Soch.’ One such business venture that created a wave of excitement amongst the Sharks with an extraordinary idea is the Nashik based startup – Revamp Moto Pvt. Ltd that makes modular electric vehicles solving problems in mass mobility.

Jayesh Sahebrao Tope, Pritesh Prakash Mahajan and Pushkaraj Narendra Salunke, founded Revamp Moto with a mission to empower India’s hustlers while accelerating the transition to a zero emission society. Identifying the rising popularity and benefits of EVs, the Nashik based start-up launched EV utility bike - Revamp Mitra to develop vehicles that is not limited to transportation, but can be used by users according to their needs and requirements within a decent budget. Designed for micro-entrepreneurs, these electric bikes build on modular utility platforms comes in multiple variants and multiple usage with folding table, delivery baskets, kool keep etc that can take up to 200kgs of weight.

Founder, Jayesh Sahebrao Tope said, “Owing to the current environmental concerns of today, we’ve engineered EV Bikes in a manner that will prove to be a comfortable and pollution free product for our consumers. Not only this, our bikes provide additional features that can alter itself pertaining to the user’s requirements, which will be a game changer for the end consumers. Starting Revamp Moto was our first step towards making a difference and bringing about a change for the betterment of our country. And, being on Shark Tank India is truly a great experience for all of us as it is helping us take our dream to greater heights and putting our country on the maps for EV modular utility bikes. We are really overwhelmed with receiving guidance from the Sharks who are such experienced businessmen & who have made a mark in the business industry with their revolutionary ideas. Hoping that we can empower micro-entrepreneurs in the right way with our business venture.”

Owing to the perpetual environmental concerns, EV bikes are expected to be a boon for the biking industry. But, will Revamp Moto be able to get their dream investment on Shark Tank India?

Tune into Shark Tank India every Monday to Friday at 9.00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

www.revampmoto.in