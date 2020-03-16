Nasirr Khan: It’s interesting to still get the main role as a male actor in TV serials

Nasirr

MUMBAI: Actor Nasirr Khan, who plays the role of Niranjan Toshniwal in Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein, says that he feels lucky to be able to bag the central character. The actor says that his character is multi-layered and he loves it.

“I'm playing Niranjan Toshniwal, the patriarch of the family, extremely hot-headed and dominating. It’s interesting to still get the main role as a male actor in TV serials,” he says.

He adds, “He dresses simple and there is no make-up or get up as such. It takes me 2.5 minutes to get ready, just have to change my clothes!”

Meanwhile, the actor says that he loves being part of television, however, there are a few things that he would want to change.

“The pluses are that you can get regular work till a very old age. The minuses are the long working hours and that the sets are located far away,” says that actor, who has been part of show such as Aashirwad, Woh, Kkusum, Kabhi Aaye Na Judai, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ambar Dhara, Har Ghar Kuchh Kehta Hai and Kittie Party.

Latest Video