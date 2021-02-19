Nastiest food fights seen on Bigg Boss 14

MUMBAI: When we were young, we had pillow fights, but when you are on Bigg Boss, you get into food fights! This season of the reality show saw some of the nastiest brawls on food. From throwing a bucket of water on a co-contestant to breaking someone’s elbow, this season was all about major physical fights, crass language and ugly spats. But what stood out was the fight over food in the house.

Take a look at some of the fights that happened in the house over ration, snacks, and kitchen duties.

The first name that comes to our mind is that of Sonali Phogat. The actor-politician had entered the show as a wild card entry but got evicted later due to less votes. In one of the episodes, Arshi Khan was seen cooking while Sonali ate her meal. Arshi informed her that the ration was limited and said, “Inko Rakhi Sawant ke paranthe khila diye, maine kaha mere kha lo. Chaar paranthe de diye. Aur bolo?" Sonali began crying and threw her food in the dustbin which infuriated the other contestants.

In one of the episodes, Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan got into an ugly spat and Abhinav Shukla had to step in. In a luxury budget task, Eijaz started eating more food and Rubina taunted him saying, “Impulsively khaane se tum log ke pet kharaab honge." Eijaz asked her not to show her concern since it was his own stomach. This led to a fight between the duo. At one point, the actor gave a clap on Rubina’s hand that irked her.

When Vikas Gupta had entered Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan gave him a secret task - to get rid of all the rations of the house in 4 days. This led to an ugly fight between Arshi Khan and Vikas. She even suspected that he had got a secret task and that’s why he was finishing all the rations of the house. Abhinav also joined in and talked about the issue of rationing.

In one of the episodes, Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant got into an ugly spat over kitchen duties. Rubina got upset when she saw Rakhi Sawant making lunch in her absence. Angered by this, Rubina said, “I had told you I will be making the lunch.” Rakhi replied that everyone was feeling hungry. To this, Rubina said, “So you are trying to make an impression that I am not doing my work." Rakhi then asked her not to pick up fights with her for no reason.

