Natasa Stankovic and son Agasyta beat the heat in swimming pool; SEE PICTURE

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic’s new Instagram picture is too adorable for words!

The diva is one of the most popular actresses. She has a huge fan following on social media too. Natasa Stankovic makes sure to treat her Instagram family with her delightful pictures. Her social media page is home to myriad adorable family pictures.

The actress is married to famous cricketer Hardik Pandya. The duo is one of the most popular couples. After getting engaged on 1 January 2020, the couple got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine. The two welcomed son, Agastya, in July 2020.

In her new Instagram picture, Natasa can be seen having a gala time with Agastya in a swimming pool. Going by her little baby boy’s expression, it seems he loves spending time in the water.

ALSO READ: Who looks better in orange, Natasa Stankovic or Dhanashree Verma?

Take a look at the picture below.

The actress is pretty active on social media. A few days ago, the diva had shared a couple of pictures wherein she could be seen posing stylishly. She donned a pretty full-sleeve crop top paired with paints of similar colour. She looked hot and stylish. Check out her picture here:

On the professional front, Natasa Stankovic is a well-known film and television actress. She has appeared in films like The Zero, 7 Hours to Go, and Satyagraha. She has also tried her hands in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9. The actress is immensely popular for her dancing skills.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Did you know Natasa Stankovic did not know who Hardik Pandya was when she met him for the first time?