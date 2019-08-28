Natasha turns Arjit's pawn against Raman and Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is gearing up for new drama and twists.



Raman and Ishita are already dealing with much trouble over Raman's new identity.



Moreover, there are differences between the family, as Karan, Yug, Ruhi, and Aliya suspect Raman.



Raman's shocking step against Karan makes things more complicated.



Arjit adds more spice to this trouble as he brings his new pawn Natasha.



Natasha claims that Raman is her husband.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.