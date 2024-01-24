National Girl Child Day: Zee TV actor- Rachi Sharma share her thoughts on upholding the rights and respect for girls

Rachi Sharma

MUMBAI: National Girl Child Day is celebrated annually on January 24th in India, with the primary aim of promoting the rights and well-being of the girl child. This observance emerged as a response to the socio-economic and cultural challenges faced by girls in the country. The day serves as a reminder to address issues such as gender discrimination, female infanticide, and inadequate access to education and healthcare for girls. Talking about this day, Zee TV actor - Rachi Sharma a.k.a Poorvi from Kumkum Bhagya shared how public awareness about the such discrimination should be well tended. 

Rachi Sharma, who essays the role of Poorvi in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya said, “National Girl Child Day is a day to rewrite the narrative for every girl - a story of strength, resilience, and boundless potential. This day is all about the well-being, empowerment, and rights of girls globally. I believe empowering girls today will only ensure a brighter and better tomorrow. So, this Girl Child Day, let's stand united, break stereotypes, and pave the way for a world where every girl can dream without limits."

National Girl Child Day Zee TV Rachi Sharma Kumkum Bhagya Instagram TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/24/2024 - 16:17

