Nation's favorite 'Saas' 'Kokilaben' to make a cameo in Star Plus's 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'!

MUMBAI: Star Plus is bringing its viewers a new offering 'Anandi Baa aur Emily' with a completely different take on a traditional 'Saas-Bahu' dynamic, with a star cast of Jazzy Ballerini as the titular character 'Emily', Mishkat Varma as 'Aarav' and Kanchan Gupta in the role of a traditional mother-in-law 'Anandi Baa'.

Nation's resident 'Saasu Maa' Kokilaben may be making a cameo in the show 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'. If it does happen, she will surely give lots of tips to our 'Anandi Baa' on how to handle a witty new 'Bahu'.

Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, 'Anandi Baa aur Emily' will take its viewers on a on a colourful journey of this Saas-Bahu combo. It will be interesting to see what the character of 'Kokilaben', given the possibility of her appearance, will bring to this unorthodox mix.

We are curious to know how their characters will react to each other on-screen. Will 'Emily' be vary of this new development?

Stay tuned to find out as the show 'Anandi Baa aur Emily' is set to launch on 4th of July at 6:30 PM, only on Star Plus!