Nation's favorite 'Saas' 'Kokilaben' to make a cameo in Star Plus's 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 20:28
Nation's favorite 'Saas' 'Kokilaben' to make a cameo in Star Plus's 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'!

MUMBAI: Star Plus is bringing its viewers a new offering 'Anandi Baa aur Emily' with a completely different take on a traditional 'Saas-Bahu' dynamic, with a star cast of Jazzy Ballerini as the titular character 'Emily', Mishkat Varma as 'Aarav' and Kanchan Gupta in the role of a traditional mother-in-law 'Anandi Baa'. 

Nation's resident 'Saasu Maa' Kokilaben may be making a cameo in the show 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'. If it does happen, she will surely give lots of tips to our 'Anandi Baa' on how to handle a witty new 'Bahu'. 

Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, 'Anandi Baa aur Emily' will take its viewers on a on a colourful journey of this Saas-Bahu combo. It will be interesting to see what the character of 'Kokilaben', given the possibility of her appearance, will bring to this unorthodox mix. 

We are curious to know how their characters will react to each other on-screen. Will 'Emily' be vary of this new development? 

Stay tuned to find out as the show 'Anandi Baa aur Emily' is set to launch on 4th of July at 6:30 PM, only on Star Plus!

Anandi Baa Videshi Anandi Baa aur Emily Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam Kanchan Gupta Mishkat Verma Jazzy Ballerini TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 20:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: What! Harshad snatches a bowl of food from Pranali; Sumbul calls them kids
MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts....
Nation's favorite 'Saas' 'Kokilaben' to make a cameo in Star Plus's 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'!
MUMBAI: Star Plus is bringing its viewers a new offering 'Anandi Baa aur Emily' with a completely different take on a...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Horrible! Katha’s mother worried about the worst consequences, Kabir refuses to marry
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is known for some amazing shows and once again it has come up with another...
Kundali Bhagya: Aww! Preeta falls into Karan’s arms, old romance alive
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Interesting! “I love kids and I wish they had contacted me a bit earlier than they did,” said Mumtaz as she declined ‘Superstar Singer 2’, politely
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. The show is doing extremely well for itself and has become...
HILARIOUS! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho cast takes up a fun challenge, Tanvi Malhara cheats to make co-star Kunal Jaisingh lose it
MUMBAI: Colors' show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho has hit small screens a month ago. The show stars Tanvi Malhara and...
Recent Stories
Interesting! “I love kids and I wish they had contacted me a bit earlier than they did,” said Mumtaz as she declined ‘Superstar
Interesting! “I love kids and I wish they had contacted me a bit earlier than they did,” said Mumtaz as she declined ‘Superstar Singer 2’, politely
Latest Video