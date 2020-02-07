News

Nausheen Ali Sardar is 52 years old, or so says Wiki!

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2020 12:32 PM

MUMBAI: Nausheen Ali Sardar is furious. A few days back, Nausheen’s Wikipedia page showed her marital status as married, in spite of the actress being unmarried. However, this was soon rectified.

Now, this morning, Nausheen woke up to find another error on her page. The actress’ age reflected as  52-year-old according to Wikipedia. 

Nausheen messaged SpotboyE about the goof-up and said, 'Someone is f#@*$*%g around with my Wikipedia. From 1983 they have changed it to 1968. If I look like I look now and am 52, the beauty industry would pay me in millions to know my secret.'

