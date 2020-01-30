Nausheen Ali Sardar upset with wrong information on Wiki

MUMBAI: TV actress Nausheen Ali Sardar fell prey to wrong information on her Wikipedia page. The website made a blunder as they labelled her as a married woman, while in reality she is not.

The actress came to know about it recently when she casually Googled herself and this has left her extremely furious.

Speaking to a media portal about the same she said, 'I saw hundreds of links to other stories of mine. There is no marriage stories of mine anywhere. How will there be even one, when I am actually not married? So where has Wikipedia got this wrong information from and even audaciously printed it?'

The actress says that she contacted Wikipedia but her efforts failed to yield results. 'I wrote to them but in return, they asked me to prove it that I am not married. You can prove that you are married by showing your marriage certificate but you can't prove that you are not married. What's going on?'

