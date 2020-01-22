Naveen Kasturia reacts to link up rumours with Sadda Haq fame Harshita Gaur

MUMBAI: Harshita Gaur has carved a path for herself in the television world. She rose to fame with her performance in the youth-based show Sadda Haq, which aired on Channel V. She played the lead role of Sanyukta Agarwal and won the hearts of viewers.

Now, she is gearing up for her new project. Harshita will be seen in Zoom Studios’ next which is titled as Happily Ever After. The upcoming show, which is produced by Salt Media and releases on 1st February, will feature her opposite Naveen Kasturia, who is known for web shows such as Bose Dead/Alive and Thinkistan.

Now, latest media reports suggest that Harshita and Naveen hang out a lot at the latter’s residence and appear to be pretty serious about each other. However, Naveen has denied the rumours to the media.

