Naveen Pandita who plays Ashwin on Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 12:30
Naveen Pandita who plays Ashwin

MUMBAI :“Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mothers out there, especially to my own wonderful mother who has been my rock and guiding light throughout my life. Growing up, she taught me the importance of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. She encouraged me to pursue my dreams and never give up, no matter how difficult the road may seem. My on screen mother is no different; Karuna who plays Pushpa on the show is a fearless, courageous and extremely brave lady who puts her children and their well-being above all others. She is an inspiration to me not only on a personal level but also on a professional level.”

Happy Mother's Day Karuna TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 12:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “So initially I was a bit skeptical, or I would say apprehensive about shooting here in a new city”,Agnisakshi’s Satvik aka Aashay Mishra talks about his character, exploring the medium of OTT, and upcoming twists of the show!
MUMBAI : Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
Jennifer Lawrence 'died laughing' over the ad that inspired 'No Hard Feelings'
MUMBAI :Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence recently shared that she "died laughing" when reading the real-life Craigslist...
Roshan Kapoor on being part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: There was pressure to play a funny character well
MUMBAI:“It’s my first show with Balaji so, yes, there was pressure to play a funny character well. It’s an important...
Anupamaa: Too Late! Anuj learns of Anupama relocating to America; rushes to meet her one last time
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Aditi Sharma who essays the role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua mentioned
MUMBAI: “I love my mom the most. She has been my best friend since my childhood. My mother understands me more than...
Katha Ankahee:Oh No! Viaan learns the shocking truth that Viraj had an affair with his mother
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
A.R. RahmanBadshah
'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema wants to collaborate with A.R. Rahman, Badshah
Latest Video
Related Stories
Roshan
Roshan Kapoor on being part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: There was pressure to play a funny character well
Aditi Sharma
Aditi Sharma who essays the role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua mentioned
Sony SAB
Chinmayee Salvi who plays Sakhi Wagle on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
tell them that what
The actors of Star Bharat share their wishes for their mother while addressing fans about the importance of Mother's Day in their life
religious places
Monika Singh on Mother’s Day: I want all the happiness of the world for my mom… fulfil her wish of going to religious places that she wants to visit
occasion of
Ayushi Khurana pens down a beautiful letter for her mother to wish her on the occasion of ‘Mother’s Day’