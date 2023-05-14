Naveen Pandita who plays Ashwin on Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI :“Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mothers out there, especially to my own wonderful mother who has been my rock and guiding light throughout my life. Growing up, she taught me the importance of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. She encouraged me to pursue my dreams and never give up, no matter how difficult the road may seem. My on screen mother is no different; Karuna who plays Pushpa on the show is a fearless, courageous and extremely brave lady who puts her children and their well-being above all others. She is an inspiration to me not only on a personal level but also on a professional level.”