Naveen Sharma roped in for Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
30 Sep 2019 10:39 AM

TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We've been at the forefront in reporting updates on new entries in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.

We already reported about Ravi Chhabra entering the show. Read here: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/ravi-chhabra-bags-zee-tv-s-kunda...

Now, the latest update is that actor Naveen Sharma of Naagin 3 and Raja Beta fame has been roped in to play an important role in the show.

A source close to the project revealed, "Naveen will play the character of Akshay who is Kirti's husband".

We contacted Naveen who confirmed the buzz with us but refused to divulge any further details.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

