Naveen Sharma roped in for Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

Now, the latest update is that actor Naveen Sharma of Naagin 3 and Raja Beta fame has been roped in to play an important role in the show.

A source close to the project revealed, "Naveen will play the character of Akshay who is Kirti's husband".

We contacted Naveen who confirmed the buzz with us but refused to divulge any further details.

