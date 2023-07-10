Navratri Special With Star Plus Show Artists- Yukti Kapoor, Mudit Nayyar, Krutika Desai, and Rohit Chandel Give Us A Sneak Peek About Their Navratri Celebrations, Deets Inside

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 21:14
Vikrant

MUMBAI: Navratri is here, and the excitement, joy, and devotion surpass among people with each new day. Whether it be by donning traditional and colourful attire, dancing with dandiya sticks, or indulging in unique delicacies, Everyone celebrates in their own unique way, and our Star Plus artists are all set to celebrate their Navratri plans. Here is a sneak peek into it:

Yukti Kapoor, who essays Kirti from the Star Plus Show Keh Doon Tumhein shares,During the time of Navaratri, I kept fasts in order to show my respect for the goddesses who had a great impact on our lives. We believe in this festival and celebrate it with zeal and excitement. I am shooting in Panchagani, but I will make sure to visit the temple for all nine days, and I have always received what I have wished for, always being thankful and grateful for it. I love to play Garba, but due to the hectic shooting schedules, I am left with less time, but I will surely make some time and dance with my cast and crew on the set."

Rohit Chandel Dhaval from the Star Plus Show Pandya Store shares, "This year we will celebrate Navratri on the sets of our show Pandya Store. Last year I was in my hometown, where I celebrated the festival with my family. Navaratri is even more special, as I was born on the first day of the festival. As our show has a Gujarati background, I played Garba for the track, and this was for the very first time. I did it and enjoyed it."

Krutika Desai, Suman from the Star Plus show Pandya Store, shares, "This year I will be playing Garba, but I will be fasting in order to showcase my respect for Goddess Durga. Navratri holds a special place for me. It is held in honour of the divine feminine. The other best part about the festivities is dressing up in ghagra choli. Since the age of two years, I have been playing garba, and we have been taught that Navaratri is a celebration of victory over evil, where Goddess Durga defeats Mahishasura and wins the feminine power."

Mudit Nayyar, who essays Vikrant from the Star Plus Show Keh Doon Tumhein shares, "Navratri holds a special place for me. I always feel extremely positive during this time. Last year, I was with family, spending time with them and praying to Goddess Durga and her nine avtaars. This year, I will be here in Panchgani with my Keh Doon Tumhein family. We will all be away from home, but I will definitely be visiting the temple for Mata’s blessings and praying for everyone’s well-being. I have tried my hands at Garba a couple of times. The first time I went to a Garba party, I thought it would be a piece of cake. I was pretty confident, but then I realised I was wrong. I saw people doing it like they were superhumans; they had flawless coordination and beautiful imagery. I was stunned by that. It was at that moment that I realised it was tough and needed good practice. So hats off to them."
 

Yukti Kapoor Mudit Nayyar Krutika Desai Rohit Chandel Kirti Star Plus Keh Doon Tumhein Dhaval Pandya Store Suman Vikrant TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 21:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Navratri Special With Star Plus Show Artists- Yukti Kapoor, Mudit Nayyar, Krutika Desai, and Rohit Chandel Give Us A Sneak Peek About Their Navratri Celebrations, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Navratri is here, and the excitement, joy, and devotion surpass among people with each new day. Whether it be...
Congratulations! Vinay Pathak, Mehul Nisar, Purab Kohli, Kishwer Merchant, and the rest of the cast celebrate twenty-five years of Zee TV’s most acclaimed and successful youth show “Hip Hip Hurray”
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Hip Hip Hurray was one of the most loved and successful youth shows which was loved by the audience...
Exclusive! Aspirants actor Sunny Hinduja on accepting the role, “…I always wanted to work with them. When I got the call I was more than happy and I gave my best.”
MUMBAI: OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, unveiled the trailer of the second season of the highly anticipated TVF drama...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first contestant to hit a milestone
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the contestants are going all out to play the game and make their presence...
Exclusive! Naveen Kasturia on audience response to the first season, “I didn’t read the script but TVF was making Aspirants and I wanted to be a part of it.”
MUMBAI : OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, unveiled the trailer of the second season of the highly anticipated TVF drama...
Must Read! “Just make the sequel Anil Ji” Netizens react to the new ad of the actor Anil Kapoor where he is seen as Arun from Mr. India
MUMBAI :Actor Anil Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and fittest actors we have. He is literally defying age with...
Recent Stories
ANIL KAPOOR
Must Read! “Just make the sequel Anil Ji” Netizens react to the new ad of the actor Anil Kapoor where he is seen as Arun from Mr. India
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vinay
Congratulations! Vinay Pathak, Mehul Nisar, Purab Kohli, Kishwer Merchant, and the rest of the cast celebrate twenty-five years of Zee TV’s most acclaimed and successful youth show “Hip Hip Hurray”
MUNAWAR FARUQUI
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first contestant to hit a milestone
Britney
What! Britney Spears recalls the traumatic time she had an at-home abortion, “I never would have done it…”
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Contestant Kartik Krishnamurthy’s duet performance with Neeti Mohan left everyone emotional!
Kanwar Dhillon
OH NO! Kanwar Dhillon confirms he wouldn’t enter Bigg Boss Season 17 as a wild card entry for this shocking reason
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma becomes the target of the house as Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar term her as the weakest contestant of the show