Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty to grace Nach Baliye 9 sets

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive update from the sets of Nach Baliye 9.



The show is nearing its finale, and the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to guarantee full-on entertainment for viewers.



According to our sources, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty will most probably be gracing the stage of Nach Baliye 9.



The duo will arrive on the sets to promote their upcoming movie Motichoor Chaknachoor.



The episode is yet to be shot, and the crew is all set to deliver yet another entertaining episode.



The latest couples to be eliminated from the show were Saurabh Raj Jain and wife Riddhima along with Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva.



Which couple are you rooting for? Hit the comments section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.