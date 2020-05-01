Nazar 2 Actor Sheezan Mohd got emotional and Dedicates A Song To Late Actor Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Bollywood legendary star Rishi Kapoor passed away after a long cancer battle. He was 67. Part of Bollywood’s Kapoor acting dynasty, Rishi Kapoor made his film debut in 1970 as a child actor in his father Raj Kapoor’s movie, Mera Naam Joker. Three years later, Kapoor landed his first lead role in 1973 hit Bobby. It led to a string of romantic lead roles Kapoor played in dozens of films for over two decades. Recently, Nazar 2 actor Sheezan Mohd. In a different way, pay tribute to the iconic star.



Sheezan Mohd. Recently, posted a video to his social media page, where he was seen playing guitar and singing, one of Rishi Kapoor's hit songs, 'O Hansini Meri Hansini,' originally sung by Kishore Kumar from the movie 'Zehreela Insaan.' Sheezan captioned the video saying, "This isn’t what I enjoy doing.. but this is all I could do..giving tribute to one another favorite actor of mine.. #RishiKapoor sir.. may Allah gives you peace.. #tribute #rip #unplugged".

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_nZ7TZJqtf/



On the work front, Sheezan was earlier seen in shows like Prithvi Vallabh, Jodhaa Akbar, Chandra Nandini, Sil Sila Pyaar Ka, Ek Thi Raani Ek Tha Ravan and Tara from Satara. Gathbandhan actress Shruti Sharma has been paired opposite Sheezan in the show. Shruti plays the role of Palak in Nazar 2.