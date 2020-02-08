Nazar 2 to star Gathbandhan actress Shruti Sharma

MUMBAI: Nazar is a popular supernatural television series. Starring Monalisa, Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput in lead roles, the show has managed to make a loyal fan base for itself.

However, the show is going off air on February 19, making way for the second season.

Now, media reports stated that the makers have finalised the protagonist of the new edition. According to a report in Times Of India, Shruti Sharma, who was a part of Gathbandhan, has been roped in to play the female lead in Nazar 2.

Confirming the same, she told the daily, “I play an ordinary girl with extraordinary capabilities, which she isn’t aware of. She has lost her parents and is struggling with life. It will be interesting to play her transformation from ordinary to extraordinary.”

Are you excited to see Shruti Sharma in Nazar 2?