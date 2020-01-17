Nazar actress Monalisa relives her wedding moments in Bigg Boss house; shares beautiful videos

MUMBAI: Antara Biswas, popularly known as Monalisa, is one of the well-known faces of the glamour world. The actress is majorly known for her flourishing career in the Bhojpuri film industry. However, she became a well-known face after her participation in India's most controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 10.

Monalisa managed to survive in the show for 97 days and gathered lots of attention throughout her journey. She is one such contestant who got married on the national television with her beau Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The duo took wedding vows in front of the whole world and in the presence of their parents and colleagues.

While fans still remember this amazing day, Monalisa too is reliving her wedding moments as she celebrates her anniversary today. The actress shared two videos on her Instagram account. In one video, she is seen grooving with Vikrant, and in the other, the duo is seen taking wedding vows.

Take a look at the videos:

Sharing these videos, Monalisa wished her husband 'Happy 3rd wedding anniversary'.

On the work front, Monalisa is currently seen in Star Plus' show Nazar where she plays the antagonist. Meanwhile, Vikrant too is a renowned face of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Here's wishing Monalisa and Vikrant a very happy anniversary!