Nazar actress Sonyaa Ayodhya says she did not like playing Chalayan

MUMBAI: Sonyaa Ayodhya is well known for her role as Tanvi in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and as Ruby, a daayan, in Gul Khan's popular supernatural drama, Nazar. She is married to restaurateur Harsh Samorre.

The actress has played a variety of daayan’s on the show like Ekayan and Chalayan, and fans have thoroughly enjoyed her performance on the show as she played the grey character with utmost ease.

However, in a recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ interaction with her fans on social media, when a fan asked her about whether she liked playing Chalayan or not, the actress shared that she did not enjoy playing the character as it was uncomfortable for her and Harsh Rajput as he had to carry her everywhere on his back.

Have a look below.

A Chalayan is a parasite daayan who feeds off someone else’s body and energy, so she was always seen piggybacking on someone’s back on the show.

Which role of hers do you like the most? Hit the comme

Credits: India Forums